On Youthful Appearance Kiren Rijiju Jokes Chief Justice DY Chandrachud at Delhi Event

DY Chandrachud said: “I realized I was 12 when the Minister of Justice was born”.

New Delhi:

The “youthful look” of Indian Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Union Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju was the subject of many jokes during the Bar Council congratulations program over the weekend. The clip from the event, held on Friday, was shared by the Minister of Justice today, along with a reiteration.

“I’m sure no one will argue with the truly youthful appearance of India’s Chief Justice, Justice DY Chandrachud!” read the tweet from Mr Rijiju, who at 51 is one of the youngest ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

I am sure no one will argue with the truly youthful appearance of Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud!! pic.twitter.com/o6PWSBFzS6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 20, 2022

The 63-year-old Chief Justice claimed he was an ‘impostor’ in the ‘youthful look’ department.

“Doing a Google search recently, I realized that I was 12 years old when the Minister of Justice was born. So that would justify me saying that I am an impostor. He belongs to the category of young people”, judge Chandrachud. told the program, drawing laughter and cheers from the audience.

Mr Rijiju, not to be outdone, said he “wouldn’t elaborate” on his date of birth.

“They’re looking at my date of birth. And I don’t have to give details of my date of birth. So let that be what’s on file. I won’t dispute it,” the minister said. Justice, whose eye-catching health and fitness videos have garnered many positive comments on social media.

“When someone calls me the young Minister of Justice – naturally, who wouldn’t want to be called young?” Mr. Rijiju added. “But the greatest happiness I have had lately is that the Chief Justice of India looks really young,” he added to the peals of laughter from the audience.

Justice Chandracud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India earlier this week. In his first statements to the media after being sworn in, he said “serving the ordinary citizen” was his priority.

At Friday’s congratulatory program, he reiterated the sentiment.

Speaking of the district court system, he said that it is not the “large judgments that the High Courts and the Supreme Court write, but the small cases that the court system handles…these are the ones that bring peace and tranquility”.

“I hope that my mandate will be marked by harmony and balance. I have learned from my elders that this is crucial to maintaining the tranquility of our society. The courts have a very important role in defining the harmony and balance,” he added.