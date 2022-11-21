Only two of 17 registered NGO migrant ‘taxis’ for search and rescue

Only two of the 17 NGO migrant ‘taxis’ operating in the Mediterranean Sea are certified as search and rescue vessels, although all claim they engage in ‘rescue’ operations.

Of the 17 NGO vessels, only the Geo Barentsoperated by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and the open armsoperated by the Spanish NGO of the same name, are registered to act as search and rescue vessels at sea.

Many of the remaining vessels operating in the Mediterranean are registered for other purposes or not registered for any particular purpose, such as the Lois Michela ship funded by reclusive artist Banksy, the newspaper The Giornale reports.

SOS Humanity, a German NGO, has its ship Humanity 1 — one of those recently denied port access by the Italian government under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – registered not as a search and rescue vessel but as a general cargo vessel.

Several other vessels are registered as fishing vessels, while the sea ​​eye 4belonging to the German NGO Sea-Eye, is listed as an offshore support vessel.

Earlier this month, another German NGO, SeaWatch, announced it would deploy a new vessel to the Mediterranean with room to carry up to 500 or more migrants at a time. Like many other NGO vessels, the vessel, SeaWatch 5, is not registered as a search and rescue vessel but as an offshore tug / supply vessel.

According The Giornalemigrant ‘taxi’ NGOs note that all vessels, whatever their purpose, have a duty to help those in difficulty or distress at sea – but they use the fact that they are not registered as search and rescue vessels to gain leverage to drop off migrants at Italian ports, claiming they lack the facilities to deal with them.

Since coming to power, Prime Minister Meloni has pledged to fight illegal immigration and her Interior Minister, Matteo Piantsedosi, has pointed the finger at the activities of NGOs, which have deposited at least 10,000 migrants in Italy this year only.

Migrant taxi NGOs are delivering over 10,000 in Europe this year so far — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 7, 2022