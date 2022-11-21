Outgoing Cornish Holiday chef describes holidaymakers as ‘bloody tourists’ and ‘fucking emmets’

Cornwall’s outgoing holiday chief has slammed ‘bloody tourists’ who have disrespected the region on lockdown trips in his warning about the future of Cornish tourism.

Malcolm Bell, who is retiring next month from Visit Cornwall, argued that tourism in Cornwall is all about attracting ‘friends and guests’ – and forgetting the ‘f***ing emmets’ .

He asks for emmets, a Cornish word to describe holidaymakers, flooded the area over two Covid-restricted summers because they could not travel abroad.

Mr Bell, 67, said he was frustrated with tourists who came to Cornwall but ‘didn’t want to be here’, despite the area having ‘makes us the place to be’.

The holiday chief argued that the challenge for his successor will be to attract ‘friends, guests and tourists, who receive us’ and ‘appreciate and join us in the love of Cornwall’.

Mr Bell, from Cornwall, argued that holidaymakers in the region “fall into five categories” and that the tourist board must target those who will have a positive impact on the region.

“In my mind, visitors fall into five categories – at one level, you have friends, then you have guests, then you have tourists, then you have fucking tourists, then you have fucking friends. “, did he declare.

‘The challenge we have is to get the friends, the guests and the tourists, who get us, and then try to convert the bloody tourists, but forget the clumsy people who are ‘why don’t you have that? ‘, ‘why don’t you have you have this?’

The tourism expert explained how during the lockdown Britons who usually traveled abroad were forced to take their holidays in the UK.

He explained that these tourists did not appreciate Cornwall’s efforts to become a holiday destination.

“Half the country has gone abroad. Once you stopped them from going overseas, we ended up with people here who didn’t want to be here,” he said.

“In the 1970s people were in Cornwall because they couldn’t afford a good holiday and there were a lot of chips on their shoulders, and we felt that again in those two years. . He had come back.

What is an emmet? ‘Emmet’ is a word Cornish natives sometimes use to describe non-Cornish people, especially tourists. The term derives from the Old English word æmete or “ant”. Emmet is used to suggesting that tourists swarm the area like ants,’ Cornwall Alive reported. The term compares vacationers who are often “red-colored and hovering around” to insects. The term – like comers, gutters, grumblers and second home owners – has been used affectionately for decades. However, some Cornish locals now claim there is a ‘derogatory, divisive and even racist’ stigma attached to the word.

Mr Bell said things have ‘settled back now’, but tourist boards are instead faced with solving ‘success issues’.

“Last year in particular should be a salutary note, like if you burned your fingers as a kid, you learn not to do it again,” he explained.

“It’s great to have a good road network, but it opens us up, and the pandemic has opened us up to some pretty tough things to deal with.

“But now we have to tackle the problems of success. That’s why we have to learn from these two years.

He concluded : “It’s about targeting the right people at the right time of year.”

The chief’s remarks did not go down well with regional councilors who called Mr Bell’s comments ‘a bit aggressive’.

“I hate the words emmet and growl,” Barry Jordan, Tory councilor for Camelford and Boscastle, told The Telegraph. “They have no place in modern society.

“We welcome all tourists. Cornwall relies on tourism.

David Harris, Conservative adviser to Gloweth, Malabar and Shortlanesend, echoed Mr Jordan’s claims.

“The word emmet has been around for years and historically it means any tourist,” he said.

“He’s trying to use it as a way to demean a particular type of tourist.

“We all get tourists that we would rather not have, [such as] the bunch of guys on a bachelor party weekend.

“Cornwall is very full and there are 10,000 people on the beach and you can’t get to the village.”

Mr Bell will leave his post at Visit Cornwall next month. His successor has not yet been publicly named.

The outgoing chief issued a clarifying statement over the weekend, saying his initial criticisms were not “properly communicated”.

“What I meant was that there are very, very few visitors who don’t love, love and care about Cornwall and they are the ones who annoy the locals and don’t make show respect and are therefore called negatively,” he told the Telegraph.

“The point I stressed was that the role of a tourist board should be to target its marketing and invite those who will enjoy and join us in the love of Cornwall.”