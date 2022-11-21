Pink Honors Olivia Newton John With Performance at 2022 AMAs

She is what we want.

At the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20, Pink paid a moving musical tribute to Olivia Newton Johnpassed away this summer.

During the powerful performance from inside the Microsoft Theater at LA Live in Los Angeles, Pink covered the singer’s classic “Hopelessly Devoted To You” from the hit 1978 film Fat. For the chilling moment, the “So What” singer donned a shimmering nude dress with long sleeves and opulent feathers. As she sang the ballad, photos of the late star were shown on the big screen behind her, bringing some members of the audience to tears.

It was Pink’s second time on stage at the AMAs that night. Earlier in the evening, the 43-year-old singer got the party started by opening the show with an energetic performance of her new single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.”

Olivia died aged 73 in August after a long battle with breast cancer. According to an Instagram post shared on her account by her husband, John Easterlingthe The “physical” singer passed “peacefully” on her ranch in Southern California, surrounded by her family and friends.