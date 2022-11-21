‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies aged 49

Jason David Frank of the original “Power Rangers” has died aged 49.

A rep for the actor confirmed the loss to People Magazine, sharing, “Unfortunately, it’s true.”

“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrific time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” they shared. “He loved his family, friends and fans very much…He will be truly missed.”

Best known for his portrayal of Tommy Oliver the Green Ranger in the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”, Frank has also starred in other “Power Rangers” projects.

Being a member of the franchise was apparently a big part of Frank’s identity, as his social media was full of references to his projects.

In addition to his acting career, Frank was also a proud and accomplished mixed martial artist, having earned his 8th degree black belt.

He practiced several different forms of martial arts, including jiu-jitsu, taekwondo, and judo.

In 2003 Frank was inducted into the World Karate Union Hall of Fame.

Frank leaves behind his four children from two separate marriages.

No cause of death has been announced at this time.