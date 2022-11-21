‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies aged 49

Rajesh Khanna

Jason David Frank of the original “Power Rangers” has died aged 49.

A rep for the actor confirmed the loss to People Magazine, sharing, “Unfortunately, it’s true.”

“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrific time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” they shared. “He loved his family, friends and fans very much…He will be truly missed.”

Jason David Frank played Green Ranger Tommy Oliver in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – The Movie”.
(Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

Best known for his portrayal of Tommy Oliver the Green Ranger in the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”, Frank has also starred in other “Power Rangers” projects.

Being a member of the franchise was apparently a big part of Frank’s identity, as his social media was full of references to his projects.

Jason David Frank Is Pictured With Johnny Yong Bosch In 1995.

Jason David Frank is pictured with Johnny Yong Bosch in 1995.
(Frank Trapper/Corbis)

In addition to his acting career, Frank was also a proud and accomplished mixed martial artist, having earned his 8th degree black belt.

He practiced several different forms of martial arts, including jiu-jitsu, taekwondo, and judo.

In 2003 Frank was inducted into the World Karate Union Hall of Fame.

Jason David Frank Attended The Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con In 2019.

Jason David Frank attended the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con in 2019.
(Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Amazing Comedy Conventions)

Frank leaves behind his four children from two separate marriages.

No cause of death has been announced at this time.

