Railroad unions reject White House deal as Dec. 9 strike deadline nears

One of the nation’s largest rail unions has rejected a White House proposal to improve wages, raising the likelihood of an industry-wide strike just before the holidays that would wreck the chain. American supply.

The SMART Transportation Division, which represents 36,000 of the country’s railroad workers, rejected the deal Monday morning in an ongoing dispute over sickness and attendance policies.

BLET, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, has 24,000 members and voted to ratify the deal but said it would join the picket line with SMART if they continued to refuse the new terms.

“We have stood side by side with our brothers and sisters at SMART-TD and other rail workers throughout this process and will continue to stand in solidarity with them as we approach the finish line of this round. negotiations,” said union president Dennis Pierce. said.

Combined, that means 57,000 workers would march on December 6. This represents more than half of the railway workers in the country. The agreement affects workers at three of the country’s rail carriers – BNSF, Union Pacific and CSX.

Biden defended the deal and brought negotiators and members of his own team to the Rose Garden for a brief speech

Unions had threatened to strike earlier this year, prompting President Biden to broker an agreement between workers and businesses.

In September, they agreed on a period of peace that ends at midnight on December 5.

Biden billed it as a victory and held a press conference at the Rose Garden.

“It’s a lot for both parties. In my opinion,” he said.

The Biden administration’s solution was to offer a deal that raised workers’ wages and gave them bonuses. As a result, the average salary of a railroad worker has increased by 24% to $110,000 by the end of 2025.

But workers were stuck on issues such as paid sick leave and attendance.

Now, with a Republican House looming, the likelihood of a strike is matched only by the likelihood that Congress will need to intervene to avert a supply chain crisis.

“Let’s be clear, if the remaining unions don’t agree to a deal, Congress should be prepared to act and avert a disastrous $2 billion-a-day hit to our economy,” Ian Jefferies, president of the IAEA, said Monday. Association of American Railroads.

“What a terrible Christmas present it would be to give the American people at this point. Just before Christmas, our supply chain shut down.

“So we’ve prepared something that’s so necessary, but hopefully it’s not necessary,” Rick Crawford, the senior Republican on the House railroad subcommittee, told Politico.

The Association of American Railroads has previously estimated that a strike could cost the United States $2 billion a day. It could interrupt deliveries of drinking water and coal.