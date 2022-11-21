Representative Ilhan Omar criticizes McCarthy for threatening to remove her from the committee

Comment this story Comment

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) hit back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Monday after he renewed his threat to remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee for what he called “repeated anti-Semitism and anti-repetition.” -American remarks. McCarthy, who plans to become House Speaker in January, repeated the vow several times over the weekend, including during a TV interview and during an appearance before a Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in Las Vegas. . Republicans are poised to claim a narrow House majority in the next Congress.

“McCarthy’s efforts to repeatedly single me out for contempt and hatred — including threatening to remove me from my committee — do nothing to address the issues facing our constituents,” Omar said in a statement.

“What he’s doing is stoking fear and hatred against Somali Americans and anyone who shares my identity, and further dividing us along racial and ethnic lines,” she added. “This is the continuation of a sustained campaign against Muslim and African voices, the people his party has been trying to ban since Donald Trump first ran for office.”

If McCarthy is elected president, he will not have the unilateral power to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee. This would require a vote of the whole House.

McCarthy tweeted a clip from his appearance in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in which he said he was “keeping that promise” to pull Omar out.

“I remember what she said about Israel,” McCarthy told the crowd. “I remember what she said about the relationship. I remember it so well that I promised you last year that as a speaker she would no longer be at Foreign Affairs. I keep that promise.

Omar has been accused of anti-Semitic comments on several occasions.

In early 2019, a freshman, she apologized for suggesting that Israel’s allies in American politics were driven by money rather than principle.

A tweet in which she said “it’s all about baby Benjamins” – a reference to $100 bills – drew immediate denunciations from Republicans and fellow Democrats, particularly Jewish members of Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and Democratic leaders called Omar’s “use of anti-Semitic tropes and damaging accusations against supporters of Israel” deeply offensive and insisted that she apologize.

“Anti-Semitism is real and I am grateful to Jewish allies and colleagues who educate me on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes,” Omar said at the time. “It is never my intention to offend my constituents or American Jews as a whole. … Therefore, I unequivocally apologize.

On Monday, Omar accused the GOP of hypocrisy for allowing anti-Semitism into its ranks, noting that McCarthy accused wealthy Jewish liberals of trying to “buy” the 2018 election. some of the most influential Republicans in the country, Omar said, put the life and safety of one of the first Muslim women to serve in Congress at risk on numerous occasions.

“Whether it’s Marjorie Taylor Greene holding a gun to my head in campaign ads or Donald Trump threatening to ‘send me back’ to my country (despite the fact that I’ve been a proud citizen of the United States for over 20 years), this constant flow of hate has led to hundreds of death threats and credible conspiracies against me and my family,” she said in her statement.

“At the same time, they openly tolerated anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim hatred and racism in their own party,” Omar added.

In February 2021, the House voted along party lines to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee assignments as a rebuke for espousing extremist beliefs.

Greene had been an outspoken follower of QAnon ideology, a sprawling and violent network of misrepresentations that played a role in inspiring the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. Additionally, she had made comments on social media suggesting that some mass shootings were staged by gun control supporters, that the 9/11 attacks were orchestrated by government forces, and that a Jewish cabal started a deadly fire with a space beam.

McCarthy indicated that Greene will get his favorite committee assignments when the GOP wins a majority in January.

In October, Trump attacked American Jews in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying Jews in the United States need to “pull themselves together” and show more appreciation for the State of Israel “before it be too late”.

American Jews have long been accused of being secretly loyal to Israel rather than the United States, and Trump’s message tapped into this anti-Semitic trope, suggesting that by virtue of their religion, American Jews should show more of appreciation for Israel.