Republicans will start each day of Congress with a prayer and commit to ‘no exceptions’

“Next year, Republicans will begin every day of Congress with prayer and the pledge of allegiance,” McCarthy said. “No exceptions.”

Her wish garnered positive attention on social media.

“Thank you Jesus for making this possible, we all need prayers,” one user wrote while another said, “Praise GOD! Made my day to read this.

“Amen!! Things will get better I’m sure!!! Bring God back to where He belongs!! Good news!!” one said while another thanked McCarthy for “recognizing what is missing in the world today”.

McCarthy’s vow comes weeks after national faith leaders joined with former President Donald Trump, offering a prayer for the nation ahead of Election Day.

During the phone call, a national prayer call on faith and values, hosted by the American Cornerstone Institute, participants stressed that the country must return to God and His ways.

“If the Lord is God, we must follow him with all our heart. … It’s time to stop living with one foot in the kingdom of God and one foot in the world,” Family Research Council President Tony Perkins said on the call, speaking of the “epic showdown.” of the prophet Elijah with the prophets of Baal:

And Elijah walked up to all the people and said, “How long are you going to limp between two different opinions?” If the Lord is God, follow him; but if Baal, then follow him. And the people did not answer him a word.

“I really believe that… that’s the message,” he said, praying that the people of the country would “humble themselves, seek your face, [and] will turn from their evil ways.

trump too said during that same phone call that “you can see the fingerprints of the Almighty on all our national triumphs”.

McCarthy also said over the weekend that as president he would keep the hard-left Democrats – namely Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Adam Schiff (D- CA) – committees.

He said during an appearance on Sunday morning futures:

I will keep that promise. One thing I’ve said from the very beginning is that Eric Swalwell can’t get a public sector security clearance. Why would we give him security clearance and America’s secrets? So I won’t allow it to be on Intel. You have Adam Schiff, who has lied to the American public time and time again. We will not allow him to be on the Intel committee either. Listen, Congresswoman Omar, her anti-Semitic comments that have been aired, we’re not going to allow her to be on foreign affairs, but we’re also going to stand up to what’s happening not only in the halls of Congress, but what is happening to our institutions of higher learning, the anti-Semitism that plagues these and other campuses. We will also investigate this and stop this to make sure America has the freedom we said we would keep, and we will resist it as we move forward.

McCarthy is also expected visit the border a few days before Thanksgiving.

“When I become president, we’re going to move a hearing to the border, and I’m going to make it bipartisan on both sides. Another promise I’ll make to you – I won’t allow [Biden] to ignore it. As President, I will have the meeting there. Then show them all and see what happens,” he said at a meeting in Las Vegas over the weekend.