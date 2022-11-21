SEC Alleges American CryptoFed Due to Misleading Crypto Asset Offers

American CryptoFed filed a Form S-1 registration statement on September 17, 2021.

The SEC aims to prevent the registration of deceptive cryptocurrency asset offerings.

The American CryptoFed, a Wyoming-based decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), was placed under administrative proceedings on Friday by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The American CryptoFed DAO was the first DAO to obtain legal recognition in the US. Over a year after American CryptoFed issued a Form S-1 registration to the Commission, the US securities regulator took a stand. Companies that intend to publicly issue new securities must have to register with Form S-1.

Further, the US SEC discovered irregularities in the Form S-1 registration statement, which confronts the possibility of DAO registration being withdrawn. Enforcement Division’s crypto assets and cyber unit chief David Hirsch said;

The Enforcement Division is seeking to stop American CryptoFed’s registration to protect investors against misleading information.

Why the SEC Intends to Suspend?

The SEC’s Enforcement Division claims that American CryptoFed filed a Form S-1 registration statement on September 17, 2021. Still, it was void of vital details about the company’s operations, management, and liquidity position, including audited financial statements. It contained materially misleading statements and omissions, including conflicting claims about whether the tokens meet the criteria as securities. Additionally, American CryptoFed is accused of refusing to cooperate with the Enforcement Division’s assessment of its registration statement.

However, the decision was made by SEC, to assess whether a stop order should be issued to suspend the registration of the offer and sale of two crypto assets, the Ducat token and the Locke token. Ducat was initially intended to be a stablecoin based on dollars, and Locke used Ducat purchases to keep the coin’s target value stable.