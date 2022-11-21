Several injured as Taliban and Pakistani army clash at Durand Line

The latest clash between the Taliban and the Pakistani army on the Durand line took place in the Dand-e-Patan area of ​​Paktia province in Afghanistan Image Courtesy AFP

Clashes on the Durand line of the Pakistani Taliban: At least seven people were injured on Sunday evening in yet another clash between Taliban fighters in Afghanistan and the Pakistani army on the Durand line.

The latest clash between the Taliban and the Pakistani army on the Durand line took place in the Dand-e-Patan area of ​​Paktia province in Afghanistan. Pakistani media said seven people were injured in the clashes. Several children are among the injured.

According to reports, the situation on the Durand line – the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan – is still tense. Sunday’s incident was the latest in a series of clashes between the Taliban and the Pakistani military in recent days.

Afghanistan and Pakistan dispute the Durand Line

The situation became tense on Sunday on the Durand line between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The Durand line is the main reason for the tension between Pakistan and the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

According to media reports, military forces on both sides of the border in southeast Afghanistan opened fire on each other. Several people were injured in the shooting.

Pakistani soldier killed by Taliban

A report by The Dawn claimed seven people were injured in Taliban fire. Among the injured were two children and three Pakistani army officers. It is claimed that a Pakistani soldier also died in this clash. The exact number of injured in this conflict has not been revealed at this time.

The Taliban do not accept the Durand line

Since the Taliban took Kabul last year, the old dispute between Afghanistan and Pakistan over the Durand Line has been reignited.

The Taliban government of Afghanistan does not accept the Durand line. Even before the Taliban came to power, successive Afghan governments had rejected the Durand Line and claimed that the Pashtun-dominated areas of northern and western Pakistan were part of Afghanistan.

Since seizing Kabul and regaining power in Afghanistan last year, the Taliban has reiterated this decades-old Afghan claim, resulting in clashes with the Pakistani army at regular intervals.

On the other hand, Pakistan is also erecting a fence on the Durand line. The Taliban government strongly opposed it.

Significantly, the majority of Pashtuns and Taliban in Afghanistan never considered the Durand Line to be the official border. Pashtuns living near the Afghan border claim that the Durand Line has divided their homes.

