Stuart Pearce went from electrician to World Cup star, now England icon hopes former team-mate Gareth Southgate can go on to win Qatar 2022

Stuart Pearce has enjoyed a rapid rise to fame for England and believes his beloved Three Lions “have the tools” to win the World Cup.

You won’t find a bigger England fan than the legendary former left-back, who himself went from supporter to World Cup star in just three years while playing at Italia 90.

Getty Pearce represented England for the first time on the world stage at Italia 90 where the nation reached the semi-finals

His rise to the World Cup semi-finals was unlikely given he was an electrician and played out of league Wealdstone until 1983, before moving on and winning his first England call-up in 1987 at the age of 25.

“When I first heard I was away with Nottingham Forest,” Pearce, who will travel to Qatar as part of talkSPORT’s commentary team, told talkSPORT.com.

“I think we had gone on a friendly towards the end of the season and there was speculation that I might be called up to the team.

“Then a reporter from a local newspaper came up to me and said ‘you’re in the England team’.

“So you didn’t know until the FA sent you a letter which I still have at home now. I mean the honor was truly amazing.

Along with holding the memory of his very first call-up close to his heart, Pearce says receiving the captain’s armband in 1992 is the most treasured moment of his career.

Getty – Contributor Pearce spent 12 years at Forest playing 522 times – and won 76 of his caps at the City Ground

“When Graham Taylor came to my house in Nottingham and told me I would be captain and take over Gary Lineker’s tenure, that was probably the greatest honor given to me,” he said. he declares.

“It was my proudest moment.”

Pearce’s passion for his country has always been clear. It was his fighting style of play that earned him his move to Coventry and which has followed him throughout his career – hence the nickname ‘Psycho’.

The left-back made 78 appearances for England – which would have been higher had he not been injured before Euro 1988, had the Three Lions qualified for the 1994 World Cup and had he was selected in 1998.

Pearce, however, among other accomplishments, will be remembered for his role in guiding England to the semi-finals of the World Cup where they were beaten by West Germany in Turin.

That night 32 years ago, Pearce and Chris Waddle missed his penalty in the shootout, but he didn’t let that define his international career.

Getty Pearce didn’t let Turin’s disappointment get him down

Getty Instead, he stepped up and drilled his home kick as England beat Spain at Euro 96 on penalties.

His celebration is iconic as Wembley roars with joy with him

Six years later, he earned redemption at Euro 96, scoring a quarter-final penalty against Spain, with his exuberant celebration producing one of football’s most iconic photos. However, this is not the image he cherishes the most.

“I’m not a big fan of having keepsakes in my house,” he explained. “If you walked into the house, you wouldn’t know there was someone associated with the sport living there.

“But the only photo I have in my house at the office is of myself leaning over and you can just see the top of my head and my name putting the ball on the penalty spot.

“It’s the only photo I have. Why I like it up there, it symbolizes for me first of all this tournament, but above all, I was not first choice for two years before taking this penalty.

Getty Images – Getty Pearce and Southgate have built a strong bond playing together for England

“So for me to get those 15 seconds of fame, I know how far I had to go.”

After this match, England again crashed on penalties in the semi-final against Germany.

Influenced by his own experience, Pearce played a huge role in consoling the player who missed the decisive penalty – none other than current England manager Gareth Southgate.

Now Pearce can’t see why his former team-mate can’t take England one step further than Russia 2018 – or their group of brothers from 1990 – and reach the final.

Getty Pearce thinks Southgate has the tools to go all the way this time

“They will be there [in the final]said the talkSPORT pundit.

“If you look at the last 10 years of English football, the women are European champions, on the men’s side they’ve won things in the under-17s, under-19s, under-20s, the senior team was in the semi-finals of the World Cup and the final of the Euro.

“If they end up winning it, which I certainly think they have the tools to do and the experience at the moment, everyone will look back and say we saw it coming. Look at the growth that has taken place since the construction of St. George’s Park.

Having seen many of England’s 26-man World Cup squad come through the youth system, Pearce knows just how talented the current generation of players are.

Getty Pearce spent time managing the England Under-21s and was goalkeeper for the senior side in 2012

Getty Saka was one of England’s standout players at Euro 2022

Arsenal star Saka missed the final penalty in the shootout in the Euro 2020 final – but Pearce believes Saka’s response to last summer’s heartbreak has firmly earned the youngster his place at the Qatar.

“I think the way Saka played last season after the tournament says a lot about his character, for me he would be one of the first on the team sheet,” he said.

“He did well for Arsenal and he did well for England when I watched. For me to fail is not to show off and to miss is to not have the courage to show before.

“I will support anyone who comes forward. I coach young kids and that’s always the message. Don’t be afraid of failure because it teaches you brilliant lessons.

England’s World Cup campaign begins against Iran on day two of the tournament on November 21, live on talkSPORT.