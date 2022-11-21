The family of Oakley native Alexis Gabe are holding a vigil where her body was discovered in Plymouth in Amador County

The family of Oakley native Alexis Gabe are holding a vigil where her body was discovered in Plymouth in Amador County
PLYMOUTH, Calif. (KGO) — On Saturday, the family of murdered Oakley woman Alexis Gabe held a vigil in northern California at the scene where some of her remains were found.

The Gabe family traveled to the town of Plymouth in Amador County, about 80 miles east of Oakley.

An orange flag marks the location where sheriff’s investigators made the discovery.

Investigators say Gabe’s former boyfriend – Marshall Jones – killed her.

Jones was later shot by Seattle-area authorities as they attempted to arrest him in June.

