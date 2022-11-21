Trump will direct domestic terrorists on Twitter

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on this week’s MSNBC’s ‘The Sunday Show’ that she was ‘very upset’ former President Donald Trump will lead Domestic Terrorists now that his account is back on Twitter.

Anchor Jonathan Capehart said, “Congresswoman Waters, what’s your reaction to Trump’s return to Twitter?”

Water said: “I am terribly troubled about this. I know he will try to use it to continue to organize his riding. It also gives him the opportunity to try to make people believe why he should be President of the United States. So he’s going to politicize it, he’s going to use it, and all of these domestic terrorists he leads will have a voice. I am very troubled by this.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) becoming Speaker of the House, Waters said, “He was the leader of the Republicans, in the House, who at one point criticized Trump in a very huge way and then put himself on his knees, crawling to Mar-a-Lago to beg forgiveness, and asked Trump what he wanted him to do. So this non-leader, who is really a follower, has been captured by the right, including those in the House, and Trump himself is going to be a miserable human being. And I’m going to help you try to make him as unhappy as possible.

