TV Tonight: David Baddiel Explores Modern Anti-Semitism in Jews Don’t Matter | Television

David Baddiel: Jews Don’t Matter

9 p.m., Channel 4

“If we had things under control, wouldn’t we have better public relations? Sarah Silverman, David Schwimmer and Miriam Margolyes talk to David Baddiel about modern anti-Semitism in this excellent documentary. He asks why the progressive left doesn’t seem to see this as a form of discrimination, using examples such as Whoopi Goldberg saying the Holocaust was not about race (for which she apologized) and the fact that Labor MP Dawn Butler did not mention the Jewish people when reading a long list of oppressed groups. Baddiel is passionate but balanced as he delves into more controversial issues, and he also meets Jason Lee to apologize for adopting the ‘black face’ to impersonate the footballer in the 90s. Hollie Richardson



The White Lotus

9 p.m., Atlantic Sky

It’s the morning after the night before – will naughty boys Cameron and Ethan be caught off guard? Meanwhile, Tanya and Portia are invited to party in exquisite style with their fabulous new friends. Jealous of Portia’s Essex boy, Albie befriends Lucia, the woman his father paid to have sex. It’s all fun, fun, fun in heaven. HOUR

College Challenge

8:30 p.m., BBC 2

The penultimate Grudge Match of the first round is upon us. In the running to be the ultimate academic quiz force, Newnham College, Cambridge, comes up against the Courtauld Institute of Art. But will the oldest university run by women, for women, be victorious over London’s creative juggernaut? Danielle DeWolfe

The pact

9 p.m., BBC One

This Welsh black was a little out of breath in his second series. But, as the endgame approaches, the drama escalates. Rakie Ayola’s Christine is forced into a flood of lies but is about to be overtaken by events. Meanwhile, everything is out of whack for the Rees clan who are at each other’s throats after a thoughtless move from Jamie. Phil Harrison

A student at a pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong in 2019 – Hong Kong’s Fight for Freedom. Photography: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy

Hong Kong’s fight for freedom

9 p.m., BBC 2

The second half of a documentary about pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019 features some truly startling footage, including a battle between police using tear gas and students wielding bows and catapults. The image of a society divided, often but not entirely along generational lines, is fascinating. Jack Seale

royal crowd

9 p.m., History of the Sky

The drama-doc hybrid that recaps the history of European royals via thrifty vignettes and talking heads goes on to examine the late 19th century and poor old Queen Vic. It signifies the ascension of King Edward VII to the throne, who fights his way across the continent while his irate nephew, Kaiser Wilhelm II, fumes. Graeme Virtue