Tyson Fury claims he’s a ‘master’ of mind games and says he’s ‘excited’ Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko

While Tyson Fury is undoubtedly a formidable fighter, he is perhaps even more dangerous to his opponents outside the ring.

At this point in his career, Fury has recorded tremendous wins over Dillian Whyte, Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder (twice).

Frank Micelotta/FOX Fury and Wilder engaged in an epic trilogy, with the first fight ending in a draw, while ‘The Gypsy King’ took out ‘The Bronze Bomber’ in the next two.

‘The Gypsy King’ is widely regarded as the number one heavyweight in the world, but insists it’s not just his boxing skills that make him so effective and also praises his own ability to get inside opponents’ heads before they even threw a punch.

This was especially evident before Fury’s fight with Klitschko in 2015, when he attended the press conference dressed as Batman and ended up fighting the Joker, among a host of other antics.

Fury details his propensity for mind games in his latest autobiography, ‘Gloves Off’, as he says: “As far as the type of mind games needed to dominate the headlines before a fight, I was a master like Professor X, the X – Mutant men with telepathic powers that could affect a person’s thoughts 250 miles away.

“During interviews, I have always made a point of squirming inside the head of an experienced opponent.

“I’ve excited defending champions like Wladimir Klitschko at weigh-ins and media events.

“Anyone hoping to try me in the build-up to a title fight is on an emotional roller coaster. The ride shakes them, corkscrews them and throws them into a loop.

Youtube Fury sat through the entire press conference dressed as Batman ahead of his fight with Klitschko

Youtube He then got into a fight with someone dressed as the Joker in front of the then champion

“Having been spat out the other end, feeling utterly destroyed, most of my rivals are like, ‘What is this?’ and “Who’s who?”

“From then on, they see a different person every time they look at me. And that always freaks them out.

Fury revealed the moment he knew he mentally broke Wilder before their trilogy fight, as he said: “When the time came for me to face Wilder in the ring for the third time, I knew he was there to take it back.

“Because he attended our press conference in Los Angeles in June with a pair of sunglasses and a helmet.

“It had revealed a serious lack of self-confidence.”

Whether Fury was right or not, he recovered from two knockdowns to stop “The Bronze Bomber” in the eleventh round for the victory.