UConn associate coach Chris Dailey leaves on a stretcher before the game

Pin 0 Shares

Sports

At the end of the national anthem, Dailey had to be restrained by UConn staff before being laid on the court. Associate Head Coach Chris Dailey waves from a stretcher before an NCAA basketball game against North Carolina State, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Hartford, Connecticut. Dailey experienced a medical emergency during the national anthem. AP Photo/Jessica Hill HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Longtime UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey passed out before the start of the No. 5 Huskies’ game against 10th-ranked North Carolina State on Sunday. At the end of the national anthem, Dailey had to be restrained by UConn staff before being laid on the court. She was treated by medical personnel for a few minutes before being dragged off the pitch. Dailey, 63, waved to the crowd and smiled as he left the field. The officials gathered in the half court and put 10 minutes on the clock to allow the teams to assemble in the dressing rooms. Get the latest Boston sports news Get updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.

var consent=”grant”;

/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */

const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );

if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {

/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.

* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.

* This will comment for now, until further notice.

*/

//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {

// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;

//}

/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.

* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.

* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.

* Documentation

*/

if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {

consent=”revoke”;

}

}

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)

{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?

n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};

if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;

n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;

t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];

s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,

‘

fbq(‘consent’, consent);

fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);

fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);

var consent=”grant”;

/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */

const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );

/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.

* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.

* This will comment for now, until further notice.

*/

//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {

// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;

//}

/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.

* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.

* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.

* Documentation

*/

if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {

consent=”revoke”;

}

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()

{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}

;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;

n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;

t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,

document,’script’,’

fbq(‘consent’, consent);

fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);

fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);

Boston