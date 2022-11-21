US Republican leader vows to crack down on China – RT World News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy has promised that if elected Speaker of the House, he would form a select committee targeting Beijing

The top Republican in Congress has pledged to form a special committee to investigate intellectual property theft and other alleged abuses from China if his colleagues elect him president when the GOP takes control of the House of Representatives. in January.

“China is the No. 1 country when it comes to intellectual property theft”, McCarthy said Sunday in an interview with Fox News. “We will put an end to this and no longer allow the administration to sit back and let China do what it is doing to America.”

The California Republican accused President Joe Biden’s administration of failing to stand up to Beijing. He has previously suggested that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) exerts undue influence on Biden, among other Democrats, and called for an investigation into allegations that the president’s family received millions of dollars from China.

Republicans won a narrow House majority in this month's congressional midterm elections, allowing the party to set the legislative agenda and wield subpoena power to investigate issues such as the origins of Covid-19, last year's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the illegal immigration crisis and the Biden family's influence peddling allegations.





McCarthy is the favorite to assume the chairman’s gavel, having fended off far-right challenger Andy Biggs in a closed-door leadership vote last week. However, his position will not be confirmed unless and until he wins a majority vote from the entire House when the new Congress convenes on January 3.

A select committee on China could study a wide range of issues. For example, a Republican task force that McCarthy formed in 2020 made hundreds of recommendations related to national security, supply chains, trade, technology, and energy supply. Representative Michael McCaul, a Republican from Texas who led the task force, called the CCP “the biggest generational challenge we face today.”

McCarthy also promised to oust several high-profile Democrats from their top committee assignments. These will include removing Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, both of California, from the House Intelligence Committee and kicking Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Swalwell allegedly had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy who targeted American politicians.