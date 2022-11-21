Vanessa Mark identified as Brandeis University student killed in bus crash that injured 27 others

An undergraduate student at Brandeis University was identified Sunday as the person killed in a shuttle crash near the college that injured 27 other students.

Vanessa Mark, 25, died after the bus bringing the group back to campus after a hockey game at Northeastern University crashed into a tree Saturday night and rolled over multiple times, the NYPD said. Waltham.

“While Vanessa was currently on leave, she lived in Waltham and was an active and valued member of the Brandeis community,” university president Ron Liebowitz said in a letter to the school community.

Brandeis canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday, allowing students to process the incident with loved ones before Thanksgiving.

Additional support for students remaining on campus will be made available throughout the week, the university said.

Officials did not share what caused the bus crash in Waltham, or the severity of the injuries sustained.

The university said in a statement that 17 of the injured students had been released from the hospital while the others remained for further treatment.

Video from the scene showed the mangled bus standing in a residential area with debris strewn around it. The roof of the bus appears to be heavily damaged and several windows were smashed, the video showed.

Another video showed victims being treated for their injuries, with some being carried on stretchers.

The bus was towed away from the scene around 6am – more than seven hours after the crash.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. No charges have been filed.