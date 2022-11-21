Wayne Brady mourns Takeoff at 2022 AMAs: ‘We honor your memory’

Wayne Brady took a moment to mourn Takeoff as he hosted the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday.

“We recently lost Kirsnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff, one-third of the groundbreaking hip-hop group Migos,” the comedian told the audience.

“On behalf of all of us who love hip-hop everywhere, we thank you, Takeoff, for your artistry, and tonight we honor your memory,” Brady, 50, continued.

Wayne Brady honored Takeoff at the American Music Awards. Getty Images

Like the “Whose line is that anyway?” alum spoke, a photo of the late Migos member, who was fatally shot Nov. 1, appeared onscreen behind Brady.

The 28-year-old was with his uncle Quavo at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas when an argument broke out and shots were fired. No arrests have been made in his murder.

“We need to stop this senseless and terrible gun violence,” Brady said of the tragedy, also referring to the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Saturday night.

“Just yesterday there was a mass shooting…and our hearts go out to all the families of the victims,” ​​he concluded. “It comes from the show. Personally, I just want to say that I love you all, my heart is with you and God bless you.

Later in the show, Pink paid tribute to another late star with a tribute performance of Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

Brady hosted the 50th annual awards ceremony. Getty Images

The ‘Grease’ star died in August at the age of 73, and Pink gushed about the ‘wonderful human being’ as she walked the red carpet.

“She was an absolute icon,” the Grammy winner told Entertainment Tonight. “I loved his voice.”

He spoke out against “senseless” gun violence in Colorado while mourning Takeoff. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Pink noted that her 11-year-old daughter, Willow, helped her memorize the 1978 ballad.

“My daughter just finished doing Grease in her theatrical production,” the musician told the outlet. “She actually helped me learn the song.”