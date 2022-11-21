“With Trump, We Lose” – He Won’t Win 2024 GOP Nomination

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that with former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party lost, so he won’t win the presidential nomination in 2024. .

Host Jon Karl said: “The mid-terms you had, I think I saw you predicted that at least 15 seats were probably Republican mics. What happened?”

Ryan said: “A few factors, but I personally think the evidence is really clear. The most important factor was the Trump factor. Watch Chris Sununu edged out Bolduc in New Hampshire. Look where Kemp edged out Walker in Georgia. So I think we would have clearly won the Senate if we had traditional Republicans in the general election like these governors did. I think we would have won places like Arizona, places like Pennsylvania, New Hampshire if we had had a traditional conservative Republican, not a Trump Republican. What we know now is pretty clear with Trump, we lose. So I don’t mean that personally. It’s just proof. We lost the House in 18. We lost the Presidency in 20, the Senate in 20, now in 2022 we should and could have won the Senate. We didn’t, and we have a lower majority in the House because of the Trump factor. It’s palpable right now. We are overtaking Trump, we are starting to win elections. We stay with Trump, we keep losing elections.

He added: “That’s why I don’t think he wins the nomination at the end of the day.”

