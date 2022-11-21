Woman found dead in suitcase near UP highway was from Delhi: cops

The woman’s body was found wrapped in plastic in a red suitcase last Friday.

The body of a young woman found in a suitcase near the Yamuna highway in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh last week has been identified as that of a 22-year-old man from Delhi, police said.

The body has been identified by the victim’s family, police officials said, adding that an investigation has been opened in the case.

The 22-year-old woman’s body was found wrapped in plastic in a large red suitcase near the Yamuna highway in Mathura last Friday.

The body had blood on its face and head, and there were wound marks all over the body, police said.

“We have important clues. The daughter’s name is said to be Aarushi Yadav and the father’s name is Nitesh Yadav. The family is based in Badarpur, Delhi,” a police official said.

Police suspect the woman was killed elsewhere and later dumped near the freeway, which doesn’t see much traffic at night.

The suitcase was spotted by workers, who then called the police. The suitcase was opened after police arrived on the scene and found the body.