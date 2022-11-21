World inflation leaders revealed — RT Business News

Zimbabwe ranks first in annual consumer price growth, while Russia is 45th

Zimbabwe, Lebanon and Venezuela are the world leaders in annual inflation, according to a study by the RIA Novosti news agency published on Sunday.

The agency made its calculations based on national inflation statistics from 193 countries around the world. The final report included data from 155 states that by mid-November had released their inflation data for September.

The highest inflation rate in the world was recorded in Zimbabwe at 280.4%. Price growth in the country began to accelerate at the end of last winter and by September it had increased 4.6 times, the report said.

Lebanon has the second worst inflation in the world at 162.47%. Elsewhere in the Middle East region, a high reading was recorded in Turkey (83.5%).

Venezuela, which has suffered from high price growth for years, came third in the world with inflation of 157.4%.

In Europe, the highest figure in September was recorded in Moldova with 34%, followed by Ukraine with 24.6%. Lithuania had the highest reading in the EU at 24.1%.

Russia ranked 45th on the list, with price growth of 13.7% in September. Since then, however, inflation in the country has fallen to 12.4%, according to data released by the Ministry of Economic Development last week.

