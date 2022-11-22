186 kg of drugs worth Rs 9 Lakh seized in Tripura, 1 arrested: police

<!–

–>

The police recovered 186 kg of ganja which is worth around Rs 9 lakhs.

Agartal:

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking cartels, Tripura Police in a joint operation with Assam Rifles dismantled a syndicate in which 186 kg of drugs were seized and one person was arrested, officials said Tuesday.

According to reports, a team of officials from Sidhai Police Station along with officers from the 29th Battalion of Assam Rifles carried out a raid in Hezamara village in Mohanpur subdivision of West Tripura district.

The accused was identified as Amalesh Pal, a resident of Kunaban under Madhupur police station. Police have recovered 186 kg of semi-dry ganja which is worth around Rs 9 lakhs from his possession.

Police said they registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act at Sidhai Police Station.

“Based on specific information, a joint raid was carried out by Sidhai PS with 29 BN Assam Rifles in Hezamara and recovered around 186 kg of semi-dry ganja (worth Rs.9 lakhs) and arrested a Amalesh Pal of Kunaban An investigation under the NDPS Act has been launched,” West Tripura District Police tweeted.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

