186 kg of drugs worth Rs 9 Lakh seized in Tripura, 1 arrested: police

The police recovered 186 kg of ganja which is worth around Rs 9 lakhs.

–>

Agartal:

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking cartels, Tripura Police in a joint operation with Assam Rifles dismantled a syndicate in which 186 kg of drugs were seized and one person was arrested, officials said Tuesday.

According to reports, a team of officials from Sidhai Police Station along with officers from the 29th Battalion of Assam Rifles carried out a raid in Hezamara village in Mohanpur subdivision of West Tripura district.

The accused was identified as Amalesh Pal, a resident of Kunaban under Madhupur police station. Police have recovered 186 kg of semi-dry ganja which is worth around Rs 9 lakhs from his possession.

Police said they registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act at Sidhai Police Station.

“Based on specific information, a joint raid was carried out by Sidhai PS with 29 BN Assam Rifles in Hezamara and recovered around 186 kg of semi-dry ganja (worth Rs.9 lakhs) and arrested a Amalesh Pal of Kunaban An investigation under the NDPS Act has been launched,” West Tripura District Police tweeted.

Based on a specific entry, a joint raid was conducted by Sidhai PS with 29 BN Assam Rifles in Hezamara and recovered approx. 186 kg of semi-dry ganja (worth Rs.9 lakhs) and arrested an Amalesh Pal from Kunaban, PS-Madhupur. An investigation under the NDPS Act has been opened. pic.twitter.com/xQcC3YzWRl — West Tripura District Police (@spwest_police) November 22, 2022

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)