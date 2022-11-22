7 Recommended Books By Jay Shetty To Awaken Your Monk Mind

Pin 0 Shares

With books like Think Like a Monk, spiritual author Jay Shetty offers practical advice for personal growth through the lens of Eastern philosophy and meditation. A guru in his own right, Shetty has helped countless people apply these principles in their everyday lives. For those who are interested in taking their spirituality to the next level, this list of the best-recommended books by Jay Shetty will give you some reading suggestions as well as a few pointers on how to incorporate his teachings into your life.

Best Recommended Books By Jay Shetty To Awaken Your Monk Mind

Think Like a Monk – Jay Shetty

Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty is a great book for people who want to learn how to live with intention. The book focuses on the need to build a strong foundation and understanding of what your values are, so you can focus on what is important in your life. think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty also explores the idea of having control over one’s thoughts and emotions, which has been shown to be one of the most difficult things for people.

The Power of Habit – Charles Duhigg

In his book The Power of Habit, award-winning business reporter Charles Duhigg offers a simple way to understand the choices we make. Whether you are brushing your teeth or choosing what to wear, the decisions you make can be divided into two parts: habits and values. Habits are routines that our brain likes to settle on because they provide comfort and security. Values are all about pursuing goals, making changes, and doing new things—habits sometimes get in the way of this pursuit for change, as do old behaviors that no longer serve us well.

Man’s Search For Meaning – Viktor Frankl

One of the most powerful books on purpose and fulfillment I have ever read is Man’s Search for Meaning by Victor Frankl. It chronicles his journey from a concentration camp to becoming one of the preeminent thinkers in the field of existential psychology. What he discovers along the way is that although no one can avoid suffering, we can choose how to cope with it, find meaning in it, and move beyond it.

The 5 Love Languages – Gary Chapman – Jay Shetty

It is important to understand your love language so you can give and receive love in the way that speaks most deeply to you. The 5 Love Languages (book) by Gary Chapman identifies five different ways people experience love: words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, acts of service (devotion), and physical touch.

How To Win Friends And Influence People – Dale Carnegie

The next of the seven best-recommended books by Jay Shetty is How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie. It was written in 1998, but it’s a timeless classic that has been translated into nearly every language on earth.

The Innovator’s Dilemma – Clayton Christensen – Jay Shetty

The Innovator’s Dilemma by Clayton Christensen is a must-read for any entrepreneur or a small business owner. Those who want to learn how to best avoid being disrupted by new technologies. Christensen outlines how a small, innovative company can build up its position as an industry leader, but then be overtaken by larger firms that are more established and bring more resources to the table. The book’s examples range from steel manufacturing in Japan to automobiles in America, helping the reader see how disruptive innovation can happen anywhere.

The Lean Startup – Eric Ries

Next book recommended by Jay Shetty is The Lean Startup. This book is about how to use a lean startup method to test and build your idea so that you can get the most success from it. Ries argues that entrepreneurs need to cultivate the right balance between their vision and their customers’ needs while experimenting with new business models–instead of spending all their time on one big idea.

These were some of the best books recommended by Jay Shetty that you may want to read if you’re looking for enlightenment. I personally recommend reading at least one or two of these to get a sense of what it is like to have a monk’s mind.

