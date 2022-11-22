A motorcyclist injured after hitting a concrete median in the spring

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
A motorcyclist injured after hitting a concrete median in the spring
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

SPRING VALLEY –

A National City man suffered serious injuries Monday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a concrete median in the La Presa neighborhood of Spring Valley, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The crash happened around 3.50am on Jamacha Boulevard near Gillespie Drive when the 60-year-old motorcyclist cut the edge of a concrete median while turning, CHP officials said.

The bicycle overturned and the cyclist was thrown to the ground.

The man was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, officials said.

The accident is under investigation.

It has not been determined whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the incident, CHP officials said.

California Daily Newspapers

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleChicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease finishes 2nd to Justin Verlander for the AL Cy Young Award: ‘It really is surreal’
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR