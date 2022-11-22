A motorcyclist injured after hitting a concrete median in the spring

A National City man suffered serious injuries Monday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a concrete median in the La Presa neighborhood of Spring Valley, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The crash happened around 3.50am on Jamacha Boulevard near Gillespie Drive when the 60-year-old motorcyclist cut the edge of a concrete median while turning, CHP officials said.

The bicycle overturned and the cyclist was thrown to the ground.

The man was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, officials said.

The accident is under investigation.

It has not been determined whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the incident, CHP officials said.