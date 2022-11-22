A Savin Hill condo with a kitchen that will have you singing the (praises of) the blues

Immovable

The recently converted unit, one of four, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen features trendy blue cabinetry.

27 Saxton Street, Unit 1, Dorchester

$850,000

Style Condominium

Year of construction 1900/converted 2022

Square feet 1,065

Bedrooms 2

thermal baths 2 full

Costs $323 per month

Taxes $1,576 (estimated)

Savin Hill is more than the neighborhood where Martin J. Walsh, former Boston mayor and now Secretary of Labor, grew up. It has both an eponymous Red Line station and a beach sharing the name of a famous Californian location – Malibu.

After? There is a cluster of shops and restaurants, many of which are unique.

And this condo is close to all of these attractions.

This is a first floor home of a multi-family property converted into four units, one of which is a 562 square foot stand-alone cottage marketed separately. A small porch on the left side of the house is the main entrance to this house.

Inside, the home features an open floor plan that combines the living and dining areas as well as the kitchen. Most of it is attributable to the 165-square-foot living room. It is the area closest to the front of the house and features a bank of three large windows in a classic three-story hump. The 132-square-foot dining room follows, and natural light for this area is drawn in from another three-window hump.

The saloon comes with a three-window hump. — Note Visions

The dining room is in a hump, part of an open layout that includes the kitchen and living room. — Note Visions

The island is a keeper for the 88 square foot kitchen. It has a hickory counter and seating area. The sink, found in the island, sits under a pair of cylindrical pendant lights. Appliances are stainless steel, as is the backsplash behind the convection oven and induction cooktop. The majority of cabinetry is a trendy, smooth-fronted blue, and countertops are white quartz. The pantry/laundry room is tucked away in the back.

The flooring throughout, except the baths, is white oak with a Nordic Wash finish, and there is recessed lighting throughout the unit.

In the dining room, a door leads to a porch that connects to a 276 square foot private terrace made of unistone and red brick.

Back inside and deeper into the house is the first full bathroom next to the dining area. The floor is a black honeycomb ceramic tile and the single vanity has a white quartz countertop. White subway tiles cover the walls and form the outline of the tub-shower combination.

Next stop is a 100 square foot bedroom that has a pair of windows overlooking the private patio.

The laundry room shares space with the walk-in pantry. — Note Visions

The guest bedroom also has two windows. — Note Visions

This master bathroom features black ceramic honeycomb tiling, a single vanity, and a tub/shower combination. — Note Visions

The private patio is made of unistone and brick. — Note Visions

The last two rooms of the unit form a suite: the owner’s bedroom and bathroom. The bedroom is 154 square feet and has a pair of windows. The walk-in closet with custom shelving is two doors wide, suitable for a master bedroom. The ensuite bathroom offers a double vanity with espresso-colored cabinetry, white quartz countertop, and white rectangular tile floor. The stand-alone shower sits behind clear glass doors and features a surround that is the opposite color of the first tub: white honeycomb tiles.

The owner’s suite offers two windows and a walk-in closet with custom shelving. — Note Visions

The owner’s suite bathroom has a double sink, elegant tiling and a stand-alone shower. — Note Visions

A storage space in the basement comes with the unit. Off-street parking is available for separate purchase.

John Meunier of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty in the South End has the listing.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send announcements to [email protected]. Please Note: We do not offer unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions that we do not pursue.