Aaftab Poonawala did not confess to murdering Shraddha Walkar in court: NDTV lawyer

Aaftab Poonawala is charged with the murder of his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar.

–>

New Delhi:

Aaftab Poonawala has not confessed to the murder of his partner Shraddha Walkar in court, his lawyer said today.

“He is cooperating with Delhi police but he did not confess in court. He did not confess to murdering Shraddha,” Aaftab’s court-appointed lawyer Avinash Kumar said in an exclusive interview. at NDTV.

Aaftab Poonawala is accused of strangling Shraddha Walkar in the Delhi apartment they shared in May, cutting his body into 35 pieces and scattering the parts across the city.

Aaftab “wants to tell the Delhi police everything,” Mr Kumar said.