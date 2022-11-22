AAG Collaborates With Simplex Offering Fiat On-ramping to MetaOne Wallet

With a focus on the user experience, AAG’s new digital wallet MetaOne has partnered with Simplex to give easy access to fiat currency. Because of this partnership, MetaOne users—many of whom have never held cryptocurrency—can now easily and securely buy digital assets from within their wallets.

It will be possible for all MetaOne wallet users to acquire the supported cryptocurrencies. AAG’s MetaOne is a one-of-a-kind digital cryptocurrency wallet that serves both crypto newbies and veterans. Security, safety, and efficacy are given first priority without sacrificing user experience.

Simplex’s payment systems are integrated into MetaOne, making it easier to buy cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Among the most widely used forms of electronic payment, credit and debit cards are supported by Simplex.

Users now have an easier time purchasing Bitcoin, Ethereum, Harmony, and Polygon thanks to Simplex’s support for these cryptocurrencies. MetaOne is compatible with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), smart contracts, and more, and it supports all cryptocurrencies on the Bitcoin, Ethereum, Harmony, and Polygon networks (with continuous support for new blockchains beginning in December). It may be seen as a digital ID to traverse the Web3 and metaverse.

In addition, the AAG token ($AAG) may now be bought directly via the Simplex payment gateway thanks to the newly implemented integration.

“By partnering with Simplex, users will no longer have to go outside of our MetaOne wallet to buy crypto,” said Jack Vinijtrongjit, co-founder and CEO of AAG. “It’s part of our mission to make it easy to onboard novices to the Metaverse and Web3 by giving them all the tools they need to do so in one place. Thanks to this partnership, users will be able to start buying cryptocurrency – as well as our own AAG Token – using their credit and debit cards within minutes. It’s an important milestone in our mission of onboarding 1 billion users to the Metaverse by 2030.”

“We are excited to be the trusted payment partner of AAG Ventures, making it easy for their audience to buy AAG tokens and other cryptocurrencies, all within their MetaOne Wallet app” – said Dror Ben Eliyahu, Simplex’s Head of Business Operations.

“AAG provides the complete Web3 infrastructure for new and experienced users alike. For us at Simplex it was a natural fit to support AAG’s users with a seamless payment experience, fueling a painless onboarding process and mainstream DeFi adoption globally” – he added.

The term “MetaOne” refers to the metaverse. In addition to bringing economic possibilities to the metaverse, the wallet will deliver a seamless user experience that is driven by the experience. It’s also a one-stop-shop wallet, featuring many services new digital asset holders can use right there in the wallet.

The MetaOne Dapp Store is a handpicked list of projects across the ecosystem that strives to ensure safety from scams and offer a simple way for newcomers to the industry to explore the best that Web3 has to offer. It is part of the MetaOne Wallet’s mission to welcome the next one billion users to crypto.

AAG has established the AAG Academy to train the next billion people to utilize web3. AAG Academy aims to be the go-to place for education in the Web3 age by providing accessible, jargon-free reading resources on fundamental subjects. Learners will have access to dozens of in-depth articles available in multiple languages, as well as a support system to promote group learning via the AAG Community’s social media platforms, where they can pose questions and participate in discussions with other people who are also on the same academic path.