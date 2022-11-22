ABIR and EY Return as Headline Sponsors for 2023 Bermuda Risk Summit

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BermudaRiskSummit–The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), is pleased to announce that it has secured two headline sponsors for its second annual Bermuda Risk Summit being held on March 6-8, 2023.

The theme of the 2023 Bermuda Risk Summit, presented by the BDA, is ‘Innovation, Sustainability and Collaboration.’

David Hart, BDA CEO said, “We greatly appreciate the generous support of our industry stakeholders and partners and are so pleased that the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR) and EY have both returned as headline level sponsors for our second annual Bermuda Risk Summit. Back in March, the BDA was proud to hold the first in-person risk event in Bermuda since the start of the pandemic. And as outstanding as the Inaugural Risk Summit was, we have every expectation that the second annual Bermuda Risk Summit will exceed it in showcasing our strengths as the risk capital of the world.”

The immediate economic impact of the 2022 event, which had a total of 350 delegates (80 from overseas), including lodging, transportation, food and beverage, retail and recreation was estimated at over one million dollars, and supported around 200 jobs, not including the additional visitors who flew to Bermuda for business meetings around the event. As we head into the important June 1 renewal season, we anticipate another very strong attendance level in March 2023.

Marc Grandisson, Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR) Chair and CEO of Arch Capital Group Ltd. said, “Next year marks ABIR’s 30th Anniversary, so it is fitting that ABIR, and its member companies are returning to support the Bermuda Risk Summit in 2023 as part of our continued long-term commitment to Bermuda and our international market. As the world’s most innovative and responsive (re)insurance market, ABIR’s aim is to support this event to provide our members and stakeholders an ideal opportunity to meet new and existing clients, to share ideas and best practices in person and to foster customer-driven solutions to close the global protection gap.”

John Huff, President & CEO, ABIR said “The Bermuda market value proposition of protecting consumers from natural catastrophes once again delivers as it is expected that Bermuda will back billions for Americans recovering from Hurricane Ian. The Bermuda Risk Summit is an ideal event to discover the peace of mind and innovation offered by Bermuda’s tremendous claims-paying capital and capacity.”

Jessel Mendes, Partner and Regional Markets Leader of the Bahamas, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands said, “EY is very pleased to be returning as a headline sponsor of the second annual Bermuda Risk Summit. High quality forums, such as this, are a terrific opportunity to feature all aspects of Bermuda’s leading global (re)insurance market and we are excited to be a part of it. Bermuda is known as the world’s risk capital, a well-deserved reputation built on a solid track record of innovation, growth, teamwork, and our ability to meet market demands. We, at EY, will leverage our global networks to highlight the Summit, Bermuda’s blue-chip reputation and bring valuable insights and perspectives on the latest developments and trends in the industry. We look forward to, once again, teaming with the BDA and building on last year’s success.”

The BDA is also pleased to announce that SS&C have come on board to sponsor our opening reception, and AM Best is lanyard sponsor. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please e-mail [email protected] if you wish to participate.

Planned content over the course of the Summit’s three half-days at the Hamilton Princess Hotel includes a keynote conversation with Bermuda’s Premier, a group CEO session, and a panel made up of local and overseas regulators.

Other topics and lines of business up for discussion include investors, brokers, rating agencies, Insurance Linked Securities (ILS), cyber/specialty lines, run-off, life, InsurTech, Florida post-Ian, and the future of risk.

Also included in the early bird registration price of $395 are keynote breakfasts, networking breaks and lunches, an evening seaside soiree at the Hamilton Beach Club and an island lunch cruise.

Visit our event webpage to register. To book your guest room please call 1-441-295-3000 or the Global Reservations Centre on 1-800-441-1414. Alternatively, click here to reserve your room online. Please use booking code: ‘Bermuda Tech Summit’ to take advantage of the preferred rate.

Contacts

Stuart Roberts, Director of Communications & PR

[email protected] | +1 441 292 7774