Al-Shabab gunman kills 3 Kenyan peacekeepers in Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya – A lone gunman entered a military base in Somalia and killed at least three Kenyan peacekeepers on Monday, the latest attack by extremist fighters who oppose the presence of foreigners in the Horn nation of Africa, according to the Kenyan army. The shooter fired his rifle indiscriminately, wounding five other soldiers before being shot, said a Kenyan military official who requested anonymity because he was not yet authorized to reveal the information.

Monday morning’s attack took place at Forward Operating Base Sarira in the Lower Jubba region of southern Somalia, near the border with Kenya.

Al-Shabab, through its media, confirmed that it carried out the attack.

“We believe the lone wolf was testing the waters for more such incidents. We need to be more careful and vigilant,” the Kenyan military official said. “As the festivities approach, we must be very vigilant with regard to our environment. The terrorist threat is always present and all measures must be taken to tame any plan.

The Kenyan authorities are also calling for vigilance after the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In 2010, at least 76 people were killed when al-Shabab targeted a rugby club and restaurant in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, where customers were watching the World Cup final on giant screens.

“That’s when campaigners know we might let our guard down as we watch” the World Cup, the official said.

Kenyan troops, deployed in Somalia under the African Union banner, are active along the border with Somalia. Burundian and Ugandan peacekeepers are based in or near the Somali capital of Mogadishu, seat of the federal government.

In recent years, al-Shabab fighters have launched cross-border attacks, particularly in remote Kenyan counties of Mandera and Garissa, after breaching safe areas.

The attacks killed or injured dozens of civilians and security personnel. On Sunday, gunmen suspected of belonging to al-Shabab attacked a police station in Mandera before being repelled.