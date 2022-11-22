Alistair Overeem tests positive for a banned substance after shocking fans with his epic body transformation ahead of successful kickboxing comeback

Alistair Overeem has tested positive for a banned substance following his successful return to kickboxing.

In October, the former UFC heavyweight title contender took on Bard Hari in a kickboxing trilogy match at Glory: Collision 4 in the Netherlands.

Glory Overeem won his first kickboxing match since 2010

It was his first fight since being released by the UFC following his second-round knockout loss to Alexander Volkov in February 2021.

Overeem and Hari first met in 2008 when ‘The Demolition Man’ scored a huge upset victory to put themselves on the kickboxing map.

A year later, Hari got his revenge by stopping Overeem in the semi-finals of the 2009 K-1 World Grand Prix.

After nearly 13 years, they finally settled their rivalry once and for all, but not before the UFC veteran showed off his epic body transformation that wowed fight fans everywhere.

Overeem defeated Hari via unanimous decision and was lined up to next face Dutch kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven, but that match could be canceled due to a positive drug test.

According to De Telegraaf, the 42-year-old MMA legend tested positive for a banned substance following his impressive kickboxing win last month.

Glory Overeem appeared to be in the best shape for years before his return to kickboxing

Getty The 42-year-old was out of shape and out of shape in his last UFC fight

Overeem’s team say the substance he tested positive for “is not a performance enhancing substance” and are now awaiting their B sample results in hopes that they will clear their fighter’s name. .

‘The Reem’ holds a slew of high profile wins over Fabricio Werdum, Junior dos Santos, Brock Lesnar, Frank Mir and Vitor Belfort.

At the height of his powers, he held world titles in Strikeforce and Dream, but fell short of becoming the UFC heavyweight champion when he was knocked out by Stipe Miocic in 2016.

Throughout his combat sports career, the Dutch fighter has been known for his bulky physique and is arguably one of the most impressive specimens to ever compete in combat sports.

However, in recent years he has looked like a shell of himself and seemed to be on the verge of retirement before getting back into shape to impress everyone with his kickboxing ability last month.