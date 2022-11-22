‘Andy Reid Bowl’ is possible

Andy Reid’s arrival in 2013 lifted the Kansas City Chiefs, but his departure didn’t destroy the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nearly a decade later, the NFL could be heading for a “Reid Bowl” in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs and Eagles are two of three teams with two or fewer losses and currently hold the No. 1 playoff seed in their respective conferences.

Reid notched 140 wins (regular season plus playoffs) in Philadelphia (1999-2012) and already has 120 with the Chiefs (2013-present). He won his only championship with the 2019 Chiefs, two years after the Eagles’ first crowning.

Nick Sirianni is the Eagles’ third head coach since Reid’s tenure ended. Chip Kelly went to the playoffs once, Doug Pederson won the ring and now Sirianni is in charge of a team that just added veterans Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh to prepare for its playoff run.

Who are the other Super Bowl contenders beyond the top two? Here are The Post’s power rankings for week 12:

1. Kansas City Chiefs 8-2 (1)

In the first year after trading Tyreek Hill, there’s no question who Patrick Mahomes throws in the clutch — and Travis Kelce still can’t be stopped. Kelce caught three touchdowns, including the winner with 31 seconds left, and set a tight ends record with 34 career 100-yard receiving games in a 30-27 win over the Chargers.

2. Philadelphia Eagles 9-1 (2)

After making just three runs in three quarters, the Eagles scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including Jalen Hurts’ late 8-yard touchdown to steal a 17-16 win over the Colts and bounce back from their only loss of the season. . Sirianni previously served as the Colts’ offensive coordinator under recently fired Frank Reich — a move Sirianni bit his tongue over.

Nick Sirianni PA

3.Buffalo Bills 7-3(4)

Six feet of snow moved the Bills-Browns game from Buffalo to Detroit, where 56,000 tickets were reportedly sold in 48 hours. The locals helped clear the roads for the Bills to get to the airport, then had the pleasure of watching their team score on all five second-half possessions in a 31-23 victory. Tyler Bass was 6 for 6 on field goals.

4. Miami Dolphins 7-3 (6)

The Dolphins haven’t lost a game Tua Tagovailoa finished and rank No. 2 in passing yards (293.8 per game), No. 3 in total yards (391.5) and sixth in points (25). ,2 per game). The duo of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson — former 49ers teammates reunited with head coach Mike McDaniel — added rushing physicality to the speed-based offense.

Follow the most important sports news Sign up for the starter lineup for the biggest stories.

5. Dallas Cowboys 7-3 (8)

Put that on the short list of the best wins of the NFL season for the compelling nature: A 40-3 hammering of the Vikings, who had won seven straight. Tony Pollard had a career-high 189 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, and Brett Maher scored four field goals (including one for 60 yards) as the Cowboys posted their biggest margin of victory since 2011.

6. Minnesota Vikings 8-2 (3)

After a telling upset by the Bills, what the hell happened? The defense allowed runs on the Cowboys’ first seven possessions. The offense allowed seven sacks. The Vikings had been the kings of comebacks and close game wins but have now been outscored, 231-229, this season. Kirk Cousins ​​was just 12 of 23 for 105 yards with a loose fumble.

7. Baltimore Ravens 7-3 (7)

The best cure for sleepwalking is to generate takeouts, which the Ravens have done in 12 straight games. After dozing for three quarters in a no-touchdown tie, the Ravens forced three turnovers in the 8:14 Final and Lamar Jackson finally found the end zone in a 13-3 win over the Panthers. Head coach John Harbaugh improved to 12-3 after a bye.

8. Tennessee Titans 7-3 (9)

Wins at Lambeau Field are always impressive for any visiting team – especially on a Thursday night – even with the Packers in a tailspin. Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-17 win. Derrick Henry rushed for a touchdown (five consecutive seasons with at least 10 on the ground) and surprisingly threw for another.

Derrick Henry PA

9. New York Giants 7-3 (5)

Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. The Giants were due for a stink after being past the first half of the season. Saquon Barkley was bottled (15 races for 22 yards). Daniel Jones threw two interceptions after 153 consecutive attempts without one. And Adoree’ Jackson and Wan’Dale Robinson (season ended) suffered serious injuries.

10. San Francisco 49ers 6-4 (10)

Jimmy Garoppolo upped his free agent (Jets?) price a bit by throwing a season-high four touchdown passes — two to George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk — in a 38-10 rout of the Cardinals for a third straight win . It’s scary to think how explosive the 49ers are even without getting big games from Christian McCaffrey or Deebo Samuel.

11. Seattle Seahawks 6-4 (11)

12. Cincinnati Bengals 6-4 (12)

13. New England Patriots 6-4 (17)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5-5 (15)

15. Washington Commanders 6-5 (16)

16. Los Angeles Chargers 5-5 (14)

17. New York Jets 6-4 (13)

Add another unthinkable loss to Jets lore. Instead of going out of bounds to help set up overtime, the Jets allowed a game-breaking 84-yard return for a touchdown in a 10-3 loss to the Patriots. A win would have meant the AFC East’s first place finish on tiebreakers. The loss – the 14th straight in the rivalry – instead dropped the Jets to last place.

18. Indianapolis Colts 4-6-1 (18)

19. Atlanta Falcons 5-6 (22)

20. Arizona Cardinals 4-7 (19)

21. Detroit Lions 4-6 (23)

22. Green Bay Packers 4-7 (20)

23. New Orleans Saints 4-7 (30)

24. Los Angeles Rams 3-7 (21)

25. Jacksonville Jaguars 3-7 (26)

26. Las Vegas Raiders 3-7 (31)

27. Chicago Bears 3-8 (27)

28. Carolina Panthers 3-8 (24)

29. Pittsburgh Steelers 3-7 (25)

30. Cleveland Browns 3-7 (28)

31. Denver Broncos 3-7 (29)

32. Houston Texans 1-8-1 (32)