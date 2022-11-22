Bakkt to Participate in The Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced today that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit, in Las Vegas, NV. The chat will be attended by Gavin Michael, President and Chief Executive Officer, on November 29, at 11:40AM ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.bakkt.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients. Bakkt’s platform, available through partners, delivers access to crypto and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/.

Bakkt-C

Contacts

Investor Relations

Ann DeVries, Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media

Lauren Post, Head of Communications

[email protected]