Bayport: Adam Bell tapped to be next city manager in Crystal

Bayport officials will soon be searching for a new city administrator.

City Administrator Adam Bell said Monday that he would be leaving Bayport early next year to be Crystal’s next city manager. The Crystal City Council held a special council meeting Nov. 16 night to interview three finalists for the position and unanimously approved a motion to offer the position to Bell. The council is expected to make a formal appointment at its Dec. 6 meeting.

Bell, 43, of Orono, has been the Bayport city administrator since 2017. He worked for the city of Lake Elmo from 2012 to 2015, as deputy clerk, city clerk and assistant city administrator.

Bell’s last day at Bayport City Hall will be Jan. 12; he will start his new position on Jan. 17. The salary range is $160,000 to $185,000.

“It’s been a tremendous honor to serve in Bayport and work with the good team that we have built,” Bell said. “During my time in Bayport, we’ve accomplished many great things for our residents, and we have many completed or in-progress projects that have or will result in great benefits to the Bayport community for decades into the future. On a personal note, I will miss working with the great team we have and the great officials.”