Bet €10 and get €30 free bets plus a €10 casino bonus with 888Sport!

Four-time World Cup winners Germany kick off their 2022 tournament with a Group E clash against Japan at Al Rayyan on Wednesday afternoon.

Group E is arguably the toughest group in this year’s World Cup, with two of the last three winners, Germany and Spain, drawn.

Hansi Flick’s side will be eager to impress after being, in 2018, the last nation to fall under the ‘winner’s curse’ where the last three defending champions failed to qualify for the group stage in the next tournament.

Die Mannschaft did a light job of qualifying for this year’s tournament, winning nine of their 10 matches in a group that included the likes of North Macedonia, Romania and Iceland.

Germany have drawn four of their last six competitive matches, all in the Nations League as they finished third in their group behind Hungary and Italy.

Their only pre-tournament friendly came in the form of a 1-0 away win against Oman.

Japan are the heavy underdog heading into Thursday’s game but impressed in the 2018 tournament, taking a 2-0 lead over Belgium in the last 16 before conceding a 94th-minute winner to miss this which would have been his best World Cup performance.

The Blue Samurai finished second in their qualifying group to automatically qualify for Qatar 2022, finishing behind Saudi Arabia and ahead of Australia in Group B.

Hajime Moriyasu’s side managed to sneak into a friendly match against fellow qualifiers Canada, which ended in a 2-1 loss.

The loss ended their five-match unbeaten streak, winning three of them, including 3-0 and 2-0 wins over South Korea and the United States respectively.

The two sides last met in a pre-World Cup friendly in 2006, with Miroslav Klose and Bastan Schweinsteiger scoring late goals to snatch a 2-2 draw for the hosts.

