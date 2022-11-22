Bet €10 on World Cup clash and get €50 free bets with bet365

Spain kick off their World Cup campaign on Wednesday afternoon with a Group E clash against Costa Rica in Doha at 4pm GMT.

Al Thumama Stadium will host Spain against Costa Rica on Wednesday afternoon.

Spain have struggled at World Cups since first lifting the trophy in 2010 in South Africa, being knocked out in the group stage and last 16 at both tournaments since.

La Roja were then eliminated in the last 16 on penalties by hosts Russia, so they will be hoping to impress in Qatar this year, with their opener against Costa Rica.

Luis Enrique’s side qualified for Qatar by finishing top of their qualifying group which also included Sweden and Greece.

Spain have won four of their last five games heading into their opener and have lost just one of their last 11 games since losing to France in the Nations League final last fall.

Costa Rica were a surprise in Brazil eight years ago, topping a group that included England, Italy and Uruguay before losing on penalties to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. final.

los ticos couldn’t repeat the feat in Russia as they crashed out in the group stage and faced an uphill battle to qualify in a group also containing Japan and 2014 champions Germany this time -this.

Luis Fernando Suarez’s side finished fourth in the North American qualifier and demanded a play-off victory against New Zealand to advance to this winter’s final.

Costa Rica have lost just once in their last 13 matches, winning 10 of them as they enter the tournament in top form.

The two nations last met in 2017, when Spain won 5-0 at Malaga, with David Silva on the scoresheet twice.

