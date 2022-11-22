Biden and the first lady celebrate the start of Thanksgiving with troops in North Carolina

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden joined the military in Cherry Point, North Carolina, on Monday for an early Thanksgiving celebration to thank troops and their families for their service.

The Bidens expressed their gratitude to the families supporting their service members while deployed and recalled vacations spent without their late son Beau Biden while deployed overseas as an officer in the Delaware National Guard.

In addition to thanking the men and women in uniform, the President praised the family and friends who support them while away from home.

“I also want to thank the spouses because they put up with so much because of your service,” he said.

“Every day they worry about you, every moment,” he said. “We owe them a great debt of gratitude.”

After their remarks, Mr. Biden served the Thanksgiving meal alongside Mrs. Biden.

The visit marked the continuation of a long tradition of commanders-in-chief celebrating the holiday with troops and offering thanks for their service.

Earlier Monday, Mr. Biden continued the White House tradition of granting pardons to turkeys during a festive ceremony at the White House.

This year, Mr. Biden granted clemency to Chocolate and Chip, two turkeys from Monroe, North Carolina.

The president and first lady are due to travel to Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, where they will stay for the holiday week.