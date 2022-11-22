Pin 0 Shares

It appears the founder and former CEO of Auto loans company Credit Acceptance, Donald Foss, was in a wild beef with his kids before he died of cancer about two months ago. At his funeral over the weekend, his biracial kids, especially the youngest and nonbinary Samatha Foss. Samatha finished the business and dragged his… Read More »Biracial Daughter, Samatha Foss, Blasts Her Billionaire White Father, Donald Foss, At His Funeral And Calls Him “Racist And A Misogynist”

The post Biracial Daughter, Samatha Foss, Blasts Her Billionaire White Father, Donald Foss, At His Funeral And Calls Him “Racist And A Misogynist” appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.