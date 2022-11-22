BJP’s Biggest Obstacle to India-Pakistan Friendly Relations: Imran Khan

Imran Khan may have been talking about improving relations with India, but relations between the two countries deteriorated when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the ruling party in Pakistan. At that time, Pakistan had decided to end trade relations with India, a decision that later came back to haunt them Image Courtesy AP

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said there should be good relations between India and Pakistan. However, he added that this is not possible as long as there is a BJP government in India.

In an interview with British newspaper The Telegraph, Imran spoke about the economic benefits of the good relations between the two countries.

“India and Pakistan will benefit immensely from a friendly relationship. But India’s stance on Jammu and Kashmir is the biggest stumbling block in the relationship,” Imran Khan said.

“I think good relations are possible, but the BJP government is intransigent and it works on the issue of nationalism. If the genie of nationalism comes out of the bottle, it becomes difficult to send it inside,” added Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Imran Khan may have been talking about improving relations with India, but relations between the two countries deteriorated when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the ruling party in Pakistan. At that time, Pakistan had decided to end trade relations with India, a decision that later came back to haunt them.

Imran Khan said the reason for the move was the removal of Kashmir’s Article 370. On August 5, 2019, India abolished Article 370 which granted special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We want good relations with all of Pakistan’s neighbours, including Afghanistan, Iran and China. We don’t want a

Cold War-like situation once again,” the PTI chief said.

