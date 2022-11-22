Chicago cop arrested at Training Academy, charged with pulling gun on neighbor – NBC Chicago

A Chicago police officer was arrested Friday morning at the police department’s training academy and charged with brandishing a firearm during an argument with a neighbor earlier this year.

Raekwon Livingston, a 24-year-old trainee officer, was taken into custody at the police academy at 1300 W. Jackson Blvd. on the near west side. He was charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a police spokesperson and a department alert.

Livingston has been charged in connection with an Aug. 27 incident in the 1100 block of North Howe Street, where he lives, according to the spokesperson. A source said Livingston got into an argument with a neighbor who was walking a dog and repeatedly pulled out a gun.

Livingston’s first court date has been set for Jan. 4, the spokesperson said.

His arrest is the latest embarrassing incident involving a Chicago officer trainee.

Denisse Balseca was arrested early on August 20 after allegedly attacking a Schiller Park cop during a traffic stop in the northwestern suburbs.

Balseca was arrested in the 4100 block of West Grace Street when officers saw her rolling down a sidewalk twice, according to an arrest report. She and her passenger were ‘very uncooperative’ and had ‘bloodshot and glassy eyes’.

Cops found an open can of alcohol in the car and weed in her passenger’s purse, the report said. Balseca repeatedly failed to hand over his driver’s license and proof of insurance, according to the report.

After being pulled from the car and handcuffed, she “pushed, punched, scratched and kicked” an officer “in an attempt to frustrate the arrest”.

She was cited for violating orders for assault and disorderly conduct and received tickets for improper lane use and lack of insurance, Suburb police said at the time. A Chicago police spokeswoman said she “is no longer a member of the department.”

In perhaps the strangest case, a 27-year-old trainee officer was fired just days after being injured in an apparent road rage shooting on September 20. dispute that continued on the blocks.

Police sources said she failed a drug test three days before the shooting and was quickly stripped of her police powers. A source confirmed that she was fired after being injured in the attack.