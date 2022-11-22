Clinton County Municipal Court Report

WILMINGTON— The following report is compiled using a decision report provided by the Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, place of residence if listed, charges filed, fine, assessed court costs, jail time, and any special conditions. An appointed acting judge currently oversees the court, which enforces the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between November 14 and November 18:

• Terry Ball Jr., 37, two counts of misconduct, four counts of trespassing, sentenced to 360 days in jail (suspended), $600 fine, $840 court costs. Ball must participate in a period of supervised probation. Two other trespassing charges and one tampering offense were dismissed.

• Edward Roberts Jr., 45, of Wilmington, theft, suspended driving, sentenced to 300 days in jail (suspended), $750 fine, estimated court costs of $240. Roberts is to have no contact with the scene of the incident and serve two years of unrelated probation. The offense of driving under suspension was changed from an OVI suspension charge. Additional charges of no business license ensured clear distance ahead, and an OVI suspension was dismissed.

• Craig Netzley, 57, of Chillicothe, 57, OVI, sentenced to 180 (170 days suspended), $1,500 fine, $170 court costs. Netzley must participate in supervised probation. Driving privileges were granted on the day of sentencing. The license has been destroyed. ALS released. A charge of failure to control was dismissed.

• Andrew Hill, 40, of Dayton, OVI, sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), fined $1,075 and $170 in court costs. Additional charges of possession of marijuana, non-control, two counts of drug use paraphernalia, two counts of drug possession, low OVI breathalyzer and going 78 in a speed zone of 55 mph was rejected.

• Martin Mendoza Jimenez, 43, of Wilmington, robbery, sentenced to 180 days in prison (suspended), $250 fine, court costs estimated at $170. Mendoza Jimenez is to have no contact with the scene of the incident, participate in probation without statement and pay $102.64 in restitution.

• Colleen Rhoads, 21, of Sabina, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended).

• Lindsey Best, 41, of Cincinnati, OVI, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,075 and $170 in court costs. ALS released. A stop sign violation was dismissed.

• Bethany Bricker, 31, of Wilmington, possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 90 days in jail (45 days suspended), $250 fine, estimated court costs of $170. Additional charges of driving under suspension – failure to appear/failure to pay a fine, theft, drug paraphernalia, lack of license and violation of headlights were dismissed.

• Rocky Masterson, 30, possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 60 days in prison (52 days suspended). Masterson was released on probation. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Patrick Hensley, 23, from southern Lebanon, driving an intoxicated vehicle, sentenced to 60 days in prison (suspended), $500 fine, $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an OVI charge. Hensley must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of unreported probation. A stop sign violation was dismissed.

• Andrew Wasson, 22, of Wilmington, driving while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), $500 fine, estimated court costs of $170. The offense was amended from an OVI charge. Wasson must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of unreported probation. A stop sign violation was dismissed.

• Michael Lowman, 59, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), $500 fine, $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an OVI charge. Lowman must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of unreported probation. If he complies, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS released. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Jacob Boldman, 25, of New Vienna, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), $500 fine, $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an OVI charge. Boldman must participate in non-reporting probation and a three-day driver intervention program. A charge of failure to control was dismissed.

• Wendy Nelson, 45, of New Vienna, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), $500 fine, $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an OVI charge. Nelson must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of unreported probation. If he complies, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS released. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Todd Mangeot Jr., 28, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), $250 fine, estimated court costs of $170. The offense was changed from an assault charge.

• Emily Scarberry, 42, of Columbus, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), $250 fine, estimated court costs of $170. The offense was changed from unauthorized use of a motor vehicle load.

• Arnold Smith Jr., 19, of Blanchester, obstruction of official business, sentenced to ten days in jail, fined $100, $170 court costs. Smith must participate in the statement of probation for two years.

• Brandie Houser, 47, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, $50 fine, court costs estimated at $170.

• Danielle Henson, 31, of Xenia, driving under financial suspension, assessed court costs at $170.

• Trevor Thompson, 28, of Columbus, driving under suspension, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, $225 fine, court costs estimated at $170.

• Brandon Jones, 32, of Port William, going 92 in a 70mph speed zone, fined $100, assessed court costs of $170.

• Stephanie Maxwell, 25, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failure to reinstate, assessed court costs at $170.

• Rico Franklin-Davis, 18, of Lewis Center, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $170 in court costs. The case was dropped by Franklin-Davis.

• Brian Colvin, 26, of Knoxville, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, court costs estimated at $170. The case was dropped by Colvin.

