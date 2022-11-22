Colorado Springs: LGBTQ nightclub shooting

While ordering a drink at the Club Q bar in Colorado Springs, Ed Sanders, 63, was shot in the back and leg when a gunman opened fire inside the nightclub. He said the chaos of the shooting immediately gave way to victims helping each other.

Sanders, who lost friends in the weekend shooting, said the whole incident happened very quickly.

“The shooting started and I was shot in the back and I turned around and saw it and it was very quick,” Sanders told CNN from his hospital bed on Monday. “The second end took my leg and I fell. Almost everyone fell.

“After the shooting stopped, people were screaming and people were helping each other,” Sanders said. “Several people asked about me. I said I had been hit, but it didn’t seem that bad. The blow to my back didn’t look like what it left , that is to say a big dug wound, ”he explained, making a sign with his hands.

Sanders saw the shooter, but could not make out the words the man spoke as he opened fire near the door.

“It looked like he was shooting from his waist, but it was happening so fast, I didn’t really understand what was going on until I was shot in the leg,” Sanders said.

While Sanders spotted the shooter, he did not see the two people who rushed to stop the shot.

“I didn’t see who the heroes were,” Sanders said. “God bless them, it could have been so much worse if they hadn’t stepped in when they did.”

In the first moments after the shots, an injured Sanders tried to help the injured woman right next to him.

“I put my coat on her. She was shaking and not breathing very well,” he said. “I encouraged her to breathe…and I don’t know what happened to her.”

Sanders said he could hear people helping people, some asking for tourniquets. He also praised the quick response from the police.

“The police were there within two minutes, but it felt like forever when it happened, but they arrived very quickly,” he said.