Corn Kid: 90,000 boxes of vegetables donated to City Harvest for Thanksgiving meal boxes

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) — Tariq “The Corn Kid” visited City Harvest to help give his favorite vegetable to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving and we can’t think of a nicer thing.

The 7-year-old Brooklyn native was joined by mascot Green Giant to help unload a truckload of canned corn – and other vegetables – at City Harvest’s brand new Cohen Community Food Rescue Center in Sunset Park. .

About 50,000 boxes of corn were packed with a variety of dried goods and 13,000 turkeys in this year’s holiday meal boxes.

When Tariq was asked why he liked corn so much, he simply replied “because it’s good for your health”.

The 7-year-old is considered TikTok royalty.

He is aptly known as “The Corn Kid”. More than 850,000 subscribers fell in love with the sophomore, who racked up 5.5. million likes.

The social media sensation rose to fame after doing an interview with the host of an internet show, discussing corn. It was such a hit that the duo made a song out of it.

He tells Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson that his two favorite subjects are math and science.

Tariq says his next favorite foods are watermelon, apples and cucumbers.

The vegetable load comes at a critical time. City Harvest distributes approximately 200,000 pounds of food each day.

The boxes are assembled by Repack to Give Back Volunteers and distributed in the five boroughs.

City Harvest works with local restaurants and markets to salvage food that would otherwise be thrown away.

The nonprofit organization saved nearly 75 million pounds of fresh food and delivered it to 400 pantries in New York City.

