Dave Hillman, oldest living Met, dead at 95

Dave Hillman, who pitched 13 games for the 1962 Mets, died Sunday at age 95. The right-hander, who was the Met’s oldest living, died of natural causes, the Bristol Herald Courier reported.

Hillman pitched in the majors from 1955 to 1962 with the Cubs, Red Sox, Reds and Mets. He was with the Mets from April to June, primarily as a reliever although he made a start for Casey Stengel’s historic team which would lose an MLB record 120 games.

“It was a joke – the ballplayers they had rounded up,” Hillman told the Bristol Herald Courier in 2008. “It was all the old players who were over the hill. There was one or two young pitchers who were good, but with the ball club they couldn’t get them to run.

Hillman pitched 13 games for the 1962 Mets. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hillman is survived by one daughter, Sharon Hillman Lake. His wife, Imogen, died in 2011.

Frank Thomas, Hillman’s teammate in 1962, is now the oldest living Met at 93.