Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde discuss if Dolphins are legitimate Super Bowl contenders

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde discuss if Dolphins are legitimate Super Bowl contenders today at noon
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.

On Tuesday’s show, the writers discussed if the Dolphins are legitimate Super Bowl contenders and previewed Sunday’s game vs. the Texans. They also answered viewers’ questions and talked about the Dolphins’ tough schedule to end the season.

Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.

()

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleLionel Richie’s Dream Collab has us dancing on the ceiling
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR