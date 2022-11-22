Elon Musk Intends to Enhance Twitter’s Video Streaming

Elon Musk mentioned the 1.6 million additional users in Twitter daily usage.

Twitter, the prominent social media has again attained an All-Time High (ATH) number in the daily user stats. The growth of Twitter users has seemingly proliferated post-Elon Musk’s takeover. Musk also shared a detailed graph depicting the numbers starting from October 2nd to November 20th.

Elon Musk also mentioned the 1.6 million additional users in Twitter daily usage during the past week.

Elon Musk’s Future Plans

In the same above-mentioned thread, Musk declared his interest in adding a video streaming facility on Twitter. At present, the duration limit for video content is 2 minutes and 20 seconds on the micro-blogging platform. The tweet reply was on the user’s curiosity about the “YouTube daily actives”.

Elon Musk tweeted:

“Let’s see what happens when Twitter offers good video with higher compensation for creators …”

The upgradation may be in the time duration or aspect ratio or the increased file size. The creators will also be able to monetize the content, be it video or written, with “higher compensation”. Content creation is one of the leading career options among youngsters currently. Influencers in every spectrum are in boon and at times seen as an additional revenue option too.

Focusing back on the increasing number of daily users on Twitter is mocked by a sector of people for the bot’s intrusion. As the linkage of bots and Musk’s Twitter deal has a history.

