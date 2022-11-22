England destroy Iran in Qatar 2022 World Cup opener

Well, that was easy.

England v Iran looked like a lopsided game on paper – and it was even more lopsided on the pitch. In the opening game of Group B, England saw off the Iranians 6-2, dominating play from kick-off against a side who seemed content to sit down and play on their own until that it is no longer justified to do so.

It took England 35 minutes to smash Iran via Jude Bellingham’s opening goal but the floodgates opened quickly thereafter. At half time it was 3-0 with Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling adding goals. Saka scored a second in the 62nd minute and Marcus Rashford made it 5-1 in the 71st minute on his third touch of the game after being substituted.

In the 89th minute, Jack Grealish fired into an open net off a pass from Callum Wilson to add a sixth England goal.

Mehdi Taremi scored both goals for Iran, who looked generally outmaneuvered throughout the match and now face a massive climb out of the group stage, with games against Wales and the United United yet to come. They could also do without their goalkeeper Alireza Beyranvand, who left early in the game with an apparent concussion.

England, on the other hand, come away with three points and with their goal differential at plus-4 – in the driver’s seat to win the group.

The Three Lions, who lost the European Cup final on penalties last summer, look set for another run, and no one can fault manager Gareth Southgate for slowing down in this one. That Saka and Rashford, who both missed penalties in that final against Italy, accounted for three of the six goals only adds to the good feeling.

For Iran, the biggest story may be off the pitch. The Iranian team fell silent during their national anthem before the match in an apparent protest against the Islamic regime in their country. The anthem was also booed by some fans in attendance.

Although the Persian flags were reportedly confiscated by security, banners were dropped reading “Women, Life, Freedom” – another protest against the government.

There have been a series of protests across the country following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was allegedly beaten by vice police for improperly wearing a hijab.