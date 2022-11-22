Former Georgia President Mikhail Saakashvili, who is still being held in his home country on multiple charges, has dismissed speculation he was poisoned.

Last week, lawyers for Saakashvili and her mother claimed doctors had found traces of mercury and other high-density metals in her system.

“I want to clarify that I never told any of my lawyers that there was suspicion of poisoning. Any speculation regarding this issue is inappropriate,” the politician wrote on Facebook on Monday.

“My health has really deteriorated, especially in the last two months,” Saakashvili said, but added that “There is no need to politicize this issue.”

The 54-year-old also thanked doctors at a clinic in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, where he had been treated since May after being hospitalized following a long hunger strike.

Georgian Interior Minister Rati Bregadze said on Sunday that prison authorities had not received any reports of Sakkashvili’s alleged poisoning and promised to order a medical examination of the politician.





Saakashvili has been detained since October last year after secretly returning to Georgia amid an election being held in the country. Georgian authorities accuse the ex-president of abuse of power, embezzlement and other crimes during his tenure between 2004 and 2013.

He was also responsible for sending Georgian troops to attack the breakaway republic of South Ossetia in August 2008, which sparked a short military conflict with Russia after its peacekeepers stationed in the area came under fire.

In 2015, Saakashvili obtained Ukrainian citizenship and was appointed governor of the Odessa region. He resigned a year later, accusing the Kyiv government of being corrupt.

According to his lawyers and his family, the health of the politician deteriorated considerably in prison, he lost 20 kilos and is unable to move his left arm. They claimed that Saakashvili had been diagnosed with at least 17 various illnesses, including tuberculosis and dementia. Supporters of the ex-president demand that he be sent abroad for treatment.