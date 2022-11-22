Gareth Southgate provides update on ‘sick’ Harry Maguire ahead of England v USA World Cup clash

England boss Gareth Southgate has revealed Harry Maguire was withdrawn against Iran because he felt ill.

The Manchester United centre-back started in the opener of the Three Lions World Cup but was replaced by Eric Dier midway through the second half.

Maguire didn’t feel well in Iran win

England got their World Cup campaign off to a perfect start in Qatar by beating Iran 6-2.

Maguire thought he should have been awarded a penalty for his side in the early stages as he was drawn inside the box, but a kick was not awarded.

He also hit the crossbar with a header but England quickly found their rhythm and entered half-time three goals clear thanks to goals from Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling.

Second-half efforts from Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish saw them knock their opponents for six, with Iran’s Mehdi Taremi scoring a consolation brace.

Despite such an impressive performance, Maguire had to be taken out for the remaining 20 minutes of the match, with Southgate revealing to talkSPORT: “He felt bad.

“At the stage of the game we were at, we thought it was pointless to take risks.”

Getty Southgate’s side scored six goals against Iran in their first World Cup game

Maguire played superbly as a left centre-back

The England boss went on to praise his defender, who has had a tough time lately at United after making just five starts all season.

He added: “I thought his performance was excellent, really, really good.

“I think he and John [Stones] control the ball so well, control the build of the game, they’ve given us real composure in that build, and their experience and quality is such an important part of the way we play.

England fans had plenty to celebrate apart from the scoreline as Bellingham, Saka and Rashford all scored their first World Cup goals.

Southgate’s side will be full of confidence heading into their next game in Group B when they take on USA on Friday night, with Maguire hoping they are fit enough to feature in the clash.