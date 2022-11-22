GOP needs to ‘have a little religion’, actually legislate and force Biden to secure the border

On Monday’s “Faulkner Focus” show on Fox News Channel, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said Republicans “need to have a little religion” on immigration and argued that Republicans in Congress should have pushed harder to enshrine the application of Title 42 in law through legislation.

Roy predicted that the end of Title 42 combined with the other policies of the Biden administration would lead to an increase in the number of individuals at the border and argued that Democratic leaders in Congress wanted to use migrants for political purposes.

He added, “But Republicans also need a little religion. We introduced legislation in Spring 21 to make sure we codified Title 42 and it took me a year to bully my own Republican colleagues to get us to the point where we have 212 signatures on a discharge petition to move Rep Yvette Herrell ( R-NM) Bill to codify and enforce Title 42. Where was our leadership? Why didn’t Whip Scalise (R-LA) whip him? Why didn’t our management team move it? That’s why we’re wondering what we need to do to use all of our tools, the power of the stock market, and our tools in Washington to demand that this administration do its duty to secure the border of the United States. . We have to shove it down their throats.

